Aave 1-Day Volume Tops $2.76 Million (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Aave has a total market capitalization of $33.10 million and $2.76 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Gate.io and Binance. Over the last week, Aave has traded up 27.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $563.58 or 0.05972831 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00126986 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034930 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013372 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Binance, Alterdice, HitBTC, ABCC, Bibox, BiteBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.