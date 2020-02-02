Abacus Planning Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,950,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 39,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 23,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 57,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $160.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

