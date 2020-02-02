Abacus Planning Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 81,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $76.93 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $63.94 and a 52-week high of $79.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average of $73.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

