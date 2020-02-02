Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases 7,180 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,633 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Southern First Bancshares worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 87.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 139,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 65,235 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFST. ValuEngine raised Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Tecumseh Hooper, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $56,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tecumseh Hooper, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $79,846.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,076.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,634 shares of company stock valued at $455,819. Corporate insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $39.05 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $303.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

