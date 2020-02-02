Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 123,505 Shares of BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,505 shares during the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA accounts for 16.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 7.38% of BOSTON OMAHA worth $36,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOMN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 4.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 10.1% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 190,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA in the third quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 68.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 257,983 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BOSTON OMAHA alerts:

Shares of BOMN stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. BOSTON OMAHA Corp has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $471.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.22 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.82 million for the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BOSTON OMAHA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded BOSTON OMAHA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BOSTON OMAHA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

BOSTON OMAHA Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN).

Receive News & Ratings for BOSTON OMAHA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOSTON OMAHA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.