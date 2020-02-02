Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 465 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

IVV stock opened at $323.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

