Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,283 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,917 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.1% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.14. 5,914,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,670,933. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $71.14 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $154.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

