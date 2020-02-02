Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $87.14 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $71.14 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $154.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

