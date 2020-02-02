AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,569 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $42,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $81.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.