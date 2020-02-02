AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lifted by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 241,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 36,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 372,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,969,000 after acquiring an additional 28,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.02. 13,862,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,101,945. The stock has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

