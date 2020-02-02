Absolute (ABS) Price Reaches $0.0016

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a market cap of $20,790.00 and approximately $2,150.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Absolute has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.01238850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046817 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024959 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00205712 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00066648 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

