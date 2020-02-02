Abyss Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $433,957.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $433,957.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Bilaxy and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.88 or 0.05969254 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024567 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00126915 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00035313 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, Kyber Network, IDEX, Ethfinex, Indodax, DDEX, Sistemkoin, BitForex, CoinBene, Bilaxy, HitBTC, CoinExchange, ZBG, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

