AC3 (AC3) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, AC3 has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. AC3 has a total market capitalization of $245,504.00 and $11.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AC3 alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 (CRYPTO:AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network. AC3’s official website is ac3.io.

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AC3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AC3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.