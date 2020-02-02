Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) is Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd cut its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 5.1% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,314. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The firm has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.78 and its 200 day moving average is $196.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

