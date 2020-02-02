Achain (ACT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.41 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, OOOBTC and Sistemkoin. Achain has a total market cap of $6.41 million and $765,368.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.60 or 0.02989967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00196269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain launched on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Coinnest, Indodax, HitBTC, OOOBTC, Bitinka, CoinEgg, Sistemkoin, Kucoin, OKEx, Cobinhood, Koinex and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

