Acoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (ACOIN)

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Acoin has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Acoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Acoin has a total market capitalization of $31,471.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Acoin Coin Profile

ACOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam. The official website for Acoin is acoin.info. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acoin Coin Trading

Acoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.