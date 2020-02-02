Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000. Apple comprises 2.1% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $309.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.56 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.66 and its 200 day moving average is $247.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

