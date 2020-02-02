Actinium Trading 25.9% Higher Over Last Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Actinium has a total market cap of $550,579.00 and $5,997.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00050242 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 59.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 17,797,350 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

