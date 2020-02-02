Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $309.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.56 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

