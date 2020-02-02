Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after buying an additional 1,106,998 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $34,333,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 864,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after buying an additional 416,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 441,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 404,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $58.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.05. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

