Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $4.85 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,130 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.