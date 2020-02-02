Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $6.77 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.81%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.