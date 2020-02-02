AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) & Trinity Merger (NASDAQ:TMCX) Financial Contrast

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Trinity Merger (NASDAQ:TMCX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Trinity Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Trinity Merger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AdaptHealth and Trinity Merger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00 Trinity Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdaptHealth currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.50%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Trinity Merger.

Volatility and Risk

AdaptHealth has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Merger has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdaptHealth and Trinity Merger’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth N/A N/A $2.09 million $0.08 165.88 Trinity Merger N/A N/A $3.14 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and Trinity Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A 13.25% 0.26% Trinity Merger N/A 24.66% 0.34%

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Trinity Merger Company Profile

Trinity Merger Corp. develops, owns, and manages various branded hotels in the United Kingdom. It also invests in various commercial and residential units. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

