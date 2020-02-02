Adelphoi 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $305.00 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Adelphoi has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $149,712.00 and approximately $305.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.60 or 0.02989967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00196269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

