AdEx Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0897 or 0.00000955 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Binance and Gatecoin. During the last week, AdEx has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and $603,708.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.15 or 0.03024100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00196235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00129157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Kyber Network, Gatecoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, IDEX, Bittrex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

