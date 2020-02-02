Adshares (ADS) Hits Market Cap of $1.55 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Adshares has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $5,298.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares token can currently be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.64 or 0.02969023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00198418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030267 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00129996 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares launched on July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,841,379 tokens. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Adshares Token Trading

Adshares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

