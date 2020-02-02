Adzcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33.00 (ADZ)

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Adzcoin has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Adzcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin. Adzcoin has a total market cap of $56,497.00 and $33.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008712 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Adzcoin Coin Profile

Adzcoin (CRYPTO:ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adzcoin is adzcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

Adzcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adzcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

