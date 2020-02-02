aelf Trading Up 20.7% This Week (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. aelf has a total market capitalization of $39.50 million and approximately $32.41 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000769 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Binance, ABCC and Hotbit. During the last week, aelf has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.28 or 0.02984081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About aelf

aelf’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Gate.io, Binance, GOPAX, BigONE, Kucoin, IDEX, Koinex, DDEX, ABCC, Kyber Network, Huobi, CoinTiger, OKEx, AirSwap, Bibox, Hotbit, Tokenomy, Ethfinex, BCEX, Bithumb and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

