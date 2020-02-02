Aeon One Day Volume Tops $659.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001864 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $659.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00782396 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004134 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001896 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

