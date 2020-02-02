AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,033 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of AerCap worth $32,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

NYSE AER traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.61. 860,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,482. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $40.16 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.