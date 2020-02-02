Aergo Price Up 15.9% Over Last Week (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, GOPAX and Hotbit. Aergo has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aergo has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.02969818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00130056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aergo

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,934,838 tokens. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO.

Aergo Token Trading

Aergo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

