Aeron Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Aeron has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001487 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Binance, Kucoin and Tidex. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.96 or 0.02983228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00196952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00130659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, HitBTC, Coinrail, Binance, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Tidex, IDEX, Kucoin, IDAX, Bit-Z and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

