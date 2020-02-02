Aeternity Market Cap Reaches $57.48 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002032 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Gate.io, Tokenomy and BitMart. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $57.48 million and $15.59 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeternity has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000565 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 345,845,041 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,024,098 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BigONE, FCoin, CoinBene, OTCBTC, HADAX, BitMart, Koinex, Binance, HitBTC, Liqui, DragonEX, ZB.COM, Tokenomy, Bithumb, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Zebpay, Crex24, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Kyber Network, OOOBTC and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.