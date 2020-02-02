AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. AFLAC accounts for approximately 2.3% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $19,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,512,857,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after buying an additional 834,790 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter worth approximately $30,712,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AFLAC by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,808,000 after buying an additional 502,273 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in AFLAC by 10.9% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,983,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,434,000 after buying an additional 391,793 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,312,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,200. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

In other AFLAC news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Raymond James cut their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

