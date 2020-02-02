AgaveCoin (AGVC) Achieves Market Cap of $24.62 Million

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One AgaveCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, SouthXchange and Crex24. AgaveCoin has a total market cap of $24.62 million and $21,645.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AgaveCoin has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.37 or 0.02975726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00197619 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00130380 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022022 BTC.

About AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin's total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. The official website for AgaveCoin is www.agavecoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AgaveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AgaveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

