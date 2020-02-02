Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of A opened at $82.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $90.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at $26,569,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 282,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 107,462 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

