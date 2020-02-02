AidCoin (AID) Price Tops $0.0100 on Top Exchanges

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, AidCoin has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Bittrex. AidCoin has a total market cap of $457,791.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $280.70 or 0.02972098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00197506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Upbit, Bittrex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

