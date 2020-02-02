Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Aion has traded 45.1% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $39.78 million and $11.13 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aion Token Profile

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. Aion’s official website is aion.network. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, RightBTC, Bilaxy, Koinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Ethfinex, IDEX, LATOKEN, DragonEX, Kucoin, Kyber Network, BitForex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

