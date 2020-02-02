AirSwap (AST) Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a market cap of $2.86 million and $1.38 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Gatecoin, OKEx and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AirSwap

AirSwap’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, AirSwap, Liqui, Gatecoin, IDEX, Huobi, OKEx and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

