Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $258,657. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $7.35 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 105.40% and a negative net margin of 1,843.77%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. Analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

