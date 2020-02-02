Akroma (AKA) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 35.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $7,572.00 and $23.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.32 or 0.02025705 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00121921 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

