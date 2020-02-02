Aladdin (ADN) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Aladdin has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and $6.41 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aladdin has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Aladdin token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, BITKER, CoinBene and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,443.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.44 or 0.02024330 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.46 or 0.04054849 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00758039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00122193 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00789051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009382 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00027007 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00715018 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aladdin Token Profile

Aladdin (CRYPTO:ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,323,525,783 tokens. Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com. Aladdin’s official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BITKER, CoinBene and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

