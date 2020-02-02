Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALBO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,881.86% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.