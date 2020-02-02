Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) will announce sales of $5.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.41 million and the highest is $5.88 million. Alcentra Capital posted sales of $6.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full-year sales of $23.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.58 million to $24.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.41 million, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $24.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alcentra Capital.

Get Alcentra Capital alerts:

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Alcentra Capital had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

In other Alcentra Capital news, CEO Suhail A. Shaikh acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $366,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Grebow acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $57,582.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,223.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $130,762. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 42,954 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alcentra Capital by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 222,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 49,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alcentra Capital by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 240,027 shares in the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alcentra Capital stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. Alcentra Capital has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $114.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.55.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcentra Capital (ABDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcentra Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcentra Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.