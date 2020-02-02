Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212,134 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,258,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,201,000 after purchasing an additional 559,178 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,939,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 432,955 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VCU Investment Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 648,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.