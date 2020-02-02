Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. Alerus Finl Cp posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alerus Finl Cp.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Finl Cp in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ALRS opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.27. Alerus Finl Cp has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $24.00.

Alerus Finl Cp Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

