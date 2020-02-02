Algorand Tops 1-Day Volume of $53.04 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $138.81 million and $53.04 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.37 or 0.02971450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00195875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00130052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand's total supply is 3,076,732,392 coins and its circulating supply is 545,460,549 coins. Algorand's official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

