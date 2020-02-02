All Sports Market Capitalization Achieves $5.94 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. All Sports has a total market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $197,031.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $51.55, $20.33 and $5.60.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.15 or 0.05930661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126993 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

