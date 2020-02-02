Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,742 shares during the quarter. Allergan comprises 1.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the third quarter valued at about $605,844,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after buying an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 415.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,114,000 after buying an additional 1,432,555 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the third quarter valued at about $219,436,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the third quarter valued at about $212,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.78.

Shares of AGN traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,631. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $194.61.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

