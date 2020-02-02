Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 35,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 129,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.70%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

